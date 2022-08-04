Portworx by Pure Storage Recognized as the Leader in Kubernetes Storage for Three Consecutive Years by GigaOm

Pure Storage and Portworx by Pure Storage identified in GigaOm Radar Reports for leadership in Enterprise Kubernetes Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it was named the leader for the third consecutive year in the GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage, which analyzed enterprise storage systems with support for Kubernetes-based workloads, and its companion report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage, which analyzed Kubernetes-native storage solutions built specifically to support stateful containers with scalable, distributed architectures.

According to the GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Storage, Portworx® by Pure Storage "is one of the most advanced solutions for enterprise Kubernetes storage" and "remains the gold standard in cloud-native Kubernetes storage for the enterprise" as "a complete enterprise-grade solution with outstanding data management capabilities, unmatched deployment possibilities, and superior management features." Across criteria and evaluation metrics, Portworx was ranked by GigaOm as a "strong focus and perfect fit" in advanced data services, advanced CSI integration, deployment models, control plane architecture, developer experience, visibility and insights, as well as architecture, scalability, flexibility, manageability, and performance. Portworx continues to advance the innovation of its Kubernetes Data Platform to bring databases such as Kafka, Cassandra, and Postgres under one platform in the most simple and reliable manner with Portworx Data Services.

The GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage claimed "the integration of Portworx Essentials on Pure Storage controller-based architectures significantly enhances data efficiency because users benefit from the data reduction capabilities offered by the storage arrays." The report also highlights that this powerful integration "allows organizations to seamlessly deploy cloud-native workloads on a proven Kubernetes storage solution, and as their needs grow, they can effortlessly migrate those workloads to the full Portworx solution if they decide to adopt it." Once again, Pure Storage received the highest scores among all market segments, deployment models, and evaluation metrics in the analysis.

"For three consecutive years, we've been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer by GigaOm Radar. Customers running containers and databases at scale in production use Portworx to ensure highly reliable, available and secure Kubernetes data storage capabilities. I'm incredibly proud of our Portworx engineering team's recognition by GigaOm as we continue on our mission to help enterprises unleash the power of data." -- Murli Thirumale, VP, GM Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage.

In addition to the GigaOm Radar Reports for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage and Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage, Pure Storage has been consistently recognized as a leader across the other GigaOm reports for which it qualifies, including High-Performance Object Storage, Kubernetes Data Protection, and Enterprise General-Purpose Storage Systems.

To learn more, read the full GigaOm Radar reports for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage .

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure Storage's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure Storage believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure Storage's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

