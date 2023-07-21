Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas Initiates the Coverage of Median Technologies with a "Strong Buy” Recommendation

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Euronext Growth - ALMDT) announces today the publication of an initiation report by Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas, a French leading group covering brokerage for Individual and institutional investors, and financial operations for corporate and Institutional clients.

In the initiation report published on July 20, 2023, Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas initiates the coverage of the stock with a Strong Buy recommendation.

About Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas: Portzamparc's offering is built around three areas of expertise: support for private and institutional investors on the stock market, with a transaction volume of nearly €9 billion; third-party asset management, with €4 billion in assets under management; and market operations for SMEs/ETIs, with undisputed leadership in IPOs. From IPOs to financial analysis, Portzamparc's experience and reputation make it the benchmark for mid-cap companies.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging platform for the development of software as medical devices (SaMD) help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

