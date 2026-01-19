POS-Transaction in Own Shares
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
POS-Transaction in Own Shares
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares
19-Jan-2026 / 20:27 GMT/BST
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS1919 January 2026
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,069,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,672,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).The figure of 301,672,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.Aggregate information:
|Date of purchase:
|19 January 2026
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|45,262
|Highest price paid per share:
|128.00p
|Lowest price paid per share:
|127.00p
|Volume weighted average price paid per share:
|127.1925p
Individual information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)
|Aggregated volume
|LSE
|127.1925p
| 45,262
- ENDS -Enquiries:Funding Circle:Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Transaction price (GBp share)
|Time of transaction (UK Time)
|Transaction reference number
|Trading venue
|222
|127.80
|09:10:34
|00370931634TRLO1
|XLON
|1
|128.00
|09:10:34
|00370931635TRLO1
|XLON
|300
|128.00
|09:19:45
|00370939012TRLO1
|XLON
|58
|128.00
|09:19:45
|00370939013TRLO1
|XLON
|20
|128.00
|09:19:45
|00370939014TRLO1
|XLON
|6
|128.00
|09:21:49
|00370940443TRLO1
|XLON
|6
|127.80
|09:31:22
|00370947904TRLO1
|XLON
|189
|127.80
|09:31:22
|00370947905TRLO1
|XLON
|404
|127.80
|09:31:23
|00370947913TRLO1
|XLON
|195
|127.80
|09:31:23
|00370947914TRLO1
|XLON
|90
|127.80
|09:39:32
|00370954573TRLO1
|XLON
|41
|127.40
|09:48:26
|00370962614TRLO1
|XLON
|18
|127.40
|09:51:26
|00370964929TRLO1
|XLON
|524
|127.40
|09:52:57
|00370965720TRLO1
|XLON
|39
|127.40
|09:52:57
|00370965721TRLO1
|XLON
|251
|127.20
|10:03:24
|00370970578TRLO1
|XLON
|598
|127.40
|10:19:49
|00370971352TRLO1
|XLON
|547
|127.40
|10:23:25
|00370971535TRLO1
|XLON
|91
|127.40
|10:42:26
|00370972664TRLO1
|XLON
|547
|127.40
|10:42:26
|00370972665TRLO1
|XLON
|637
|127.20
|11:01:23
|00370973593TRLO1
|XLON
|636
|127.00
|11:40:00
|00370975341TRLO1
|XLON
|590
|127.00
|12:36:14
|00370977094TRLO1
|XLON
|236
|127.00
|12:36:15
|00370977095TRLO1
|XLON
|163
|127.00
|12:36:15
|00370977096TRLO1
|XLON
|479
|127.00
|12:36:15
|00370977097TRLO1
|XLON
|239
|127.00
|12:36:15
|00370977098TRLO1
|XLON
|984
|127.60
|12:48:19
|00370977419TRLO1
|XLON
|586
|127.60
|12:48:19
|00370977420TRLO1
|XLON
|635
|127.40
|12:48:22
|00370977423TRLO1
|XLON
|617
|127.20
|12:50:05
|00370977477TRLO1
|XLON
|335
|127.00
|12:52:17
|00370977519TRLO1
|XLON
|197
|127.20
|12:59:06
|00370977768TRLO1
|XLON
|138
|127.20
|12:59:06
|00370977769TRLO1
|XLON
|1193
|127.40
|13:46:49
|00370979690TRLO1
|XLON
|241
|127.80
|14:46:51
|00370981892TRLO1
|XLON
|638
|127.40
|15:19:05
|00370983608TRLO1
|XLON
|422
|127.20
|15:19:05
|00370983609TRLO1
|XLON
|197
|127.20
|15:19:05
|00370983610TRLO1
|XLON
|623
|127.20
|15:19:08
|00370983616TRLO1
|XLON
|42
|127.20
|15:20:11
|00370983670TRLO1
|XLON
|275
|127.60
|16:09:34
|00370986430TRLO1
|XLON
|627
|127.40
|16:09:34
|00370986431TRLO1
|XLON
|328
|127.20
|16:09:45
|00370986439TRLO1
|XLON
|328
|127.00
|16:12:44
|00370986668TRLO1
|XLON
|265
|127.00
|16:12:44
|00370986669TRLO1
|XLON
|592
|127.00
|16:12:44
|00370986670TRLO1
|XLON
|1241
|127.00
|16:12:44
|00370986671TRLO1
|XLON
|15069
|127.00
|16:12:44
|00370986672TRLO1
|XLON
|211
|127.00
|16:12:44
|00370986673TRLO1
|XLON
|585
|127.00
|16:12:44
|00370986674TRLO1
|XLON
|546
|127.60
|16:12:49
|00370986681TRLO1
|XLON
|1268
|127.60
|16:12:49
|00370986682TRLO1
|XLON
|82
|127.60
|16:12:49
|00370986683TRLO1
|XLON
|1210
|127.60
|16:12:49
|00370986684TRLO1
|XLON
|589
|127.20
|16:12:49
|00370986685TRLO1
|XLON
|589
|127.20
|16:12:49
|00370986686TRLO1
|XLON
|986
|127.20
|16:13:24
|00370986708TRLO1
|XLON
|620
|127.20
|16:13:24
|00370986709TRLO1
|XLON
|1420
|127.20
|16:13:24
|00370986710TRLO1
|XLON
|2462
|127.20
|16:13:24
|00370986711TRLO1
|XLON
|785
|127.00
|16:14:03
|00370986729TRLO1
|XLON
|415
|127.00
|16:15:06
|00370986769TRLO1
|XLON
|1
|127.00
|16:15:23
|00370986813TRLO1
|XLON
|154
|127.20
|16:15:34
|00370986827TRLO1
|XLON
|68
|127.20
|16:16:11
|00370986847TRLO1
|XLON
|184
|127.00
|16:19:06
|00370987112TRLO1
|XLON
|314
|127.00
|16:19:06
|00370987113TRLO1
|XLON
|73
|127.20
|16:19:06
|00370987114TRLO1
|XLON
Tony NicolMedia Relations press@fundingcircle.comHeadland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|
|
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|415406
|EQS News ID:
|2262460
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
