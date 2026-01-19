POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)

19 January 2026



Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 19 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 45,262 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 127.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.1925p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,069,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,672,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,672,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme .

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.1925 p 45,262

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 222 127.80 09:10:34 00370931634TRLO1 XLON 1 128.00 09:10:34 00370931635TRLO1 XLON 300 128.00 09:19:45 00370939012TRLO1 XLON 58 128.00 09:19:45 00370939013TRLO1 XLON 20 128.00 09:19:45 00370939014TRLO1 XLON 6 128.00 09:21:49 00370940443TRLO1 XLON 6 127.80 09:31:22 00370947904TRLO1 XLON 189 127.80 09:31:22 00370947905TRLO1 XLON 404 127.80 09:31:23 00370947913TRLO1 XLON 195 127.80 09:31:23 00370947914TRLO1 XLON 90 127.80 09:39:32 00370954573TRLO1 XLON 41 127.40 09:48:26 00370962614TRLO1 XLON 18 127.40 09:51:26 00370964929TRLO1 XLON 524 127.40 09:52:57 00370965720TRLO1 XLON 39 127.40 09:52:57 00370965721TRLO1 XLON 251 127.20 10:03:24 00370970578TRLO1 XLON 598 127.40 10:19:49 00370971352TRLO1 XLON 547 127.40 10:23:25 00370971535TRLO1 XLON 91 127.40 10:42:26 00370972664TRLO1 XLON 547 127.40 10:42:26 00370972665TRLO1 XLON 637 127.20 11:01:23 00370973593TRLO1 XLON 636 127.00 11:40:00 00370975341TRLO1 XLON 590 127.00 12:36:14 00370977094TRLO1 XLON 236 127.00 12:36:15 00370977095TRLO1 XLON 163 127.00 12:36:15 00370977096TRLO1 XLON 479 127.00 12:36:15 00370977097TRLO1 XLON 239 127.00 12:36:15 00370977098TRLO1 XLON 984 127.60 12:48:19 00370977419TRLO1 XLON 586 127.60 12:48:19 00370977420TRLO1 XLON 635 127.40 12:48:22 00370977423TRLO1 XLON 617 127.20 12:50:05 00370977477TRLO1 XLON 335 127.00 12:52:17 00370977519TRLO1 XLON 197 127.20 12:59:06 00370977768TRLO1 XLON 138 127.20 12:59:06 00370977769TRLO1 XLON 1193 127.40 13:46:49 00370979690TRLO1 XLON 241 127.80 14:46:51 00370981892TRLO1 XLON 638 127.40 15:19:05 00370983608TRLO1 XLON 422 127.20 15:19:05 00370983609TRLO1 XLON 197 127.20 15:19:05 00370983610TRLO1 XLON 623 127.20 15:19:08 00370983616TRLO1 XLON 42 127.20 15:20:11 00370983670TRLO1 XLON 275 127.60 16:09:34 00370986430TRLO1 XLON 627 127.40 16:09:34 00370986431TRLO1 XLON 328 127.20 16:09:45 00370986439TRLO1 XLON 328 127.00 16:12:44 00370986668TRLO1 XLON 265 127.00 16:12:44 00370986669TRLO1 XLON 592 127.00 16:12:44 00370986670TRLO1 XLON 1241 127.00 16:12:44 00370986671TRLO1 XLON 15069 127.00 16:12:44 00370986672TRLO1 XLON 211 127.00 16:12:44 00370986673TRLO1 XLON 585 127.00 16:12:44 00370986674TRLO1 XLON 546 127.60 16:12:49 00370986681TRLO1 XLON 1268 127.60 16:12:49 00370986682TRLO1 XLON 82 127.60 16:12:49 00370986683TRLO1 XLON 1210 127.60 16:12:49 00370986684TRLO1 XLON 589 127.20 16:12:49 00370986685TRLO1 XLON 589 127.20 16:12:49 00370986686TRLO1 XLON 986 127.20 16:13:24 00370986708TRLO1 XLON 620 127.20 16:13:24 00370986709TRLO1 XLON 1420 127.20 16:13:24 00370986710TRLO1 XLON 2462 127.20 16:13:24 00370986711TRLO1 XLON 785 127.00 16:14:03 00370986729TRLO1 XLON 415 127.00 16:15:06 00370986769TRLO1 XLON 1 127.00 16:15:23 00370986813TRLO1 XLON 154 127.20 16:15:34 00370986827TRLO1 XLON 68 127.20 16:16:11 00370986847TRLO1 XLON 184 127.00 16:19:06 00370987112TRLO1 XLON 314 127.00 16:19:06 00370987113TRLO1 XLON 73 127.20 16:19:06 00370987114TRLO1 XLON

