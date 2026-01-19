Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.01.2026 21:27:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Jan-2026 / 20:27 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

19 January 2026
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:
Date of purchase: 19 January 2026
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 45,262
Highest price paid per share: 128.00p
Lowest price paid per share: 127.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.1925p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,069,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,672,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).
The figure of 301,672,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:
 
Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume
LSE 127.1925p  45,262

Individual information:
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
222 127.80 09:10:34 00370931634TRLO1 XLON
1 128.00 09:10:34 00370931635TRLO1 XLON
300 128.00 09:19:45 00370939012TRLO1 XLON
58 128.00 09:19:45 00370939013TRLO1 XLON
20 128.00 09:19:45 00370939014TRLO1 XLON
6 128.00 09:21:49 00370940443TRLO1 XLON
6 127.80 09:31:22 00370947904TRLO1 XLON
189 127.80 09:31:22 00370947905TRLO1 XLON
404 127.80 09:31:23 00370947913TRLO1 XLON
195 127.80 09:31:23 00370947914TRLO1 XLON
90 127.80 09:39:32 00370954573TRLO1 XLON
41 127.40 09:48:26 00370962614TRLO1 XLON
18 127.40 09:51:26 00370964929TRLO1 XLON
524 127.40 09:52:57 00370965720TRLO1 XLON
39 127.40 09:52:57 00370965721TRLO1 XLON
251 127.20 10:03:24 00370970578TRLO1 XLON
598 127.40 10:19:49 00370971352TRLO1 XLON
547 127.40 10:23:25 00370971535TRLO1 XLON
91 127.40 10:42:26 00370972664TRLO1 XLON
547 127.40 10:42:26 00370972665TRLO1 XLON
637 127.20 11:01:23 00370973593TRLO1 XLON
636 127.00 11:40:00 00370975341TRLO1 XLON
590 127.00 12:36:14 00370977094TRLO1 XLON
236 127.00 12:36:15 00370977095TRLO1 XLON
163 127.00 12:36:15 00370977096TRLO1 XLON
479 127.00 12:36:15 00370977097TRLO1 XLON
239 127.00 12:36:15 00370977098TRLO1 XLON
984 127.60 12:48:19 00370977419TRLO1 XLON
586 127.60 12:48:19 00370977420TRLO1 XLON
635 127.40 12:48:22 00370977423TRLO1 XLON
617 127.20 12:50:05 00370977477TRLO1 XLON
335 127.00 12:52:17 00370977519TRLO1 XLON
197 127.20 12:59:06 00370977768TRLO1 XLON
138 127.20 12:59:06 00370977769TRLO1 XLON
1193 127.40 13:46:49 00370979690TRLO1 XLON
241 127.80 14:46:51 00370981892TRLO1 XLON
638 127.40 15:19:05 00370983608TRLO1 XLON
422 127.20 15:19:05 00370983609TRLO1 XLON
197 127.20 15:19:05 00370983610TRLO1 XLON
623 127.20 15:19:08 00370983616TRLO1 XLON
42 127.20 15:20:11 00370983670TRLO1 XLON
275 127.60 16:09:34 00370986430TRLO1 XLON
627 127.40 16:09:34 00370986431TRLO1 XLON
328 127.20 16:09:45 00370986439TRLO1 XLON
328 127.00 16:12:44 00370986668TRLO1 XLON
265 127.00 16:12:44 00370986669TRLO1 XLON
592 127.00 16:12:44 00370986670TRLO1 XLON
1241 127.00 16:12:44 00370986671TRLO1 XLON
15069 127.00 16:12:44 00370986672TRLO1 XLON
211 127.00 16:12:44 00370986673TRLO1 XLON
585 127.00 16:12:44 00370986674TRLO1 XLON
546 127.60 16:12:49 00370986681TRLO1 XLON
1268 127.60 16:12:49 00370986682TRLO1 XLON
82 127.60 16:12:49 00370986683TRLO1 XLON
1210 127.60 16:12:49 00370986684TRLO1 XLON
589 127.20 16:12:49 00370986685TRLO1 XLON
589 127.20 16:12:49 00370986686TRLO1 XLON
986 127.20 16:13:24 00370986708TRLO1 XLON
620 127.20 16:13:24 00370986709TRLO1 XLON
1420 127.20 16:13:24 00370986710TRLO1 XLON
2462 127.20 16:13:24 00370986711TRLO1 XLON
785 127.00 16:14:03 00370986729TRLO1 XLON
415 127.00 16:15:06 00370986769TRLO1 XLON
1 127.00 16:15:23 00370986813TRLO1 XLON
154 127.20 16:15:34 00370986827TRLO1 XLON
68 127.20 16:16:11 00370986847TRLO1 XLON
184 127.00 16:19:06 00370987112TRLO1 XLON
314 127.00 16:19:06 00370987113TRLO1 XLON
73 127.20 16:19:06 00370987114TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol
Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 415406
EQS News ID: 2262460

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
21:27
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
16.01.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
15.01.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
14.01.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
13.01.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
12.01.26