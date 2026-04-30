Posco Future M Earnings Decline In Q1; Shares Plunge

(RTTNews) - Posco Future M Co., Ltd. (003670.KS), a South Korean advanced materials company and a key subsidiary of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX, 005490.KS), on Thursday reported lower net income in the first quarter of full year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased to KRW 2.66 billion from KRW 49.06 billion in the previous year.

Operating income increased to KRW 17.70 billion from KRW 17.15 billion in the prior year.

Sales declined to KRW 757.52 billion from KRW 845.39 billion in the previous year.

Posco Future M is currently trading 3.45% lesser at KRW 252,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.