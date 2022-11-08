08.11.2022 14:00:00

Poseida Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time: 10:20am ET

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Time: 11:30am ET

Webcasts will be available on the Investors & Media Section of the Poseida website, www.poseida.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following each presentation.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseida-therapeutics-to-present-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301670922.html

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

