Poshly Gives Away 25,000 Lipsticks for National Lipstick Day

NEW YORK, July 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Who doesn't love free lipstick?! In honor of National Lipstick Day on July 29th, beauty website Poshly is helping people perfect their pout by giving away 25,000 free lipsticks. The lipsticks will be in an assortment of colors from brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath Labs, Kat Von D, Huda Beauty, Wet N Wild, Milani Cosmetics, Black Radiance, Physicians Formula and JOAH Cosmetics.

To be eligible for the giveaway, beauty lovers have to sign up at Poshly.com by July 29. Winners will have the opportunity to claim a lipstick on National Lipstick Day (while supplies last).

Poshly has also revealed the fun lipstick facts and stats from their community of beauty lovers:



If stuck on a deserted island, what's the one lipstick brand you must have? Top 10 brands: MAC, Revlon, NARS, Maybelline, NYX, Colourpop, Urban Decay, Tarte, Chanel, Bite Beauty

86% of beauty consumers wear lipstick.

81% of beauty consumers wear red lipstick, and 77% wear it at least once per week.

62% of beauty consumers use lipstick more often than they did three years ago.

46% ever wear brightly colored lipstick to make teeth appear whiter.

23% have used red or orange lipstick as a color corrector for under-eyes.

74% sanitize lipstick before testing it in-store.

83% layer lip gloss over lipstick, but only 17% always do.

77% like to mix lipstick shades.

55% have ever finished a tube of lipstick.

33% have ever de-potted a broken lipstick.

79% use liquid lipstick (usage has doubled since 2017).

42% want to use mood lipstick or mood lip gloss (only 22% currently do).

73% are interested in nude or neutral lipstick shades.

72% like the look of purple lipstick.

48% like the look of orange lipstick.

25% like the look of blue lipstick (interest has doubled since 2016).

15% regularly wear black lipstick.

