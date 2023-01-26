Positive Earnings Updates Lift DAX

(RTTNews) - Positive earnings updates from the region helped restore sentiment pushing the DAX higher in Thursday's trade. Investors also speculated on the key data releases from the U.S. viz the GDP data due on Thursday and the PCE-based inflation due on Friday for cues on the Fed's likely path going forward.

The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,120.15, up 0.26 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 15088.15 and 15,168.

Only 11 scrips in the 40-scrip index are trading in overnight negative territory.

Sartorius surged 5.6 percent after posting upbeat financial results. Infineon Technologies and Zalando also rallied more than 2 percent.

SAP topped with losses of 3.6 percent after it reported a steep drop in profits. RWE and Fresenius also lost more than 1 percent.

The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0896, down 0.17 percent from the previous close of 1.0915. The Dollar gained, lifting the Dollar Index by 0.16 percent to 101.81.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 1 percent to 2.1795%, versus 2.1580% at the previous close.