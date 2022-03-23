Positive Open Seen For Canadian Market

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking firm crude oil and bullion prices.

Worries about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

In company news, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. announced Wednesday that it plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 as part of a host of environmental commitments. Loblaw has a long-standing track record on corporate social responsibility.

Boyd Group Services Inc (BYD.TO) said its adjusted net earnings decreased 32.3% to $28.0 million in financial year 2021, compared with $41.4 million in adjusted net earnings in 2020. Adjusted net earnings per share decreased 34% to $1.30, compared with $1.97 in 2020, the company said.

On the economic front, preliminary data on wholesale sales for the month of February is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, extending gains to a sixth straight day, thanks to sustained buying in technology and healthcare stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a new peak at 22,152.94, ended with a gain of 65.22 points or 0.3% at 22,074.35, a new record closing high.

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday after technology companies led a rally on Wall Street overnight. However, the mood was cautious amid concerns about the war in Ukraine and inflation.

European stocks are broadly lower Wednesday afternoon, weighed down by the ongoing war in Ukraine and concerns about rising inflation.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.55 or 0.5% at $112.31 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $7.40 or 0.4% at $1,928.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.251 or 1.01% at $25.155 an ounce.