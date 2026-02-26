Bystronic Aktie

26.02.2026 06:30:08

Positive operational trends in challenging market conditions

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Positive operational trends in challenging market conditions

26-Feb-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Order intake slightly increased to CHF 634.5 million despite challenging market environment, exchange rate headwinds and US tariffs  

  • Net sales of CHF 613.2 million in line with expectations  

  • EBIT improved to CHF -19.8 million, driven by significantly lower total operating costs, and compensating for lower net sales  

  • Dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share proposed  

  • Shareholder agreement renewed 

Key figures 

CHF million 

2025 

2024 

Order intake 

634.5 

625.4 

Order backlog 

244.4 

239.2 

Net sales 

613.2 

648.3 

Operating result (EBIT)1 

(19.8) 

(84.0) 

Net result1 

(28.9) 

(67.6) 

Results per class A registered share in CHF 

(14.00) 

(32.67) 

Operating free cash flow 

(18.8) 

1.2 

Dividend per class A registered share in CHF 

4.00 

4.00 

Average number of full-time equivalents 

2,907 

3,268 

1 including restructuring and impairments 
 

Zurich, February 26, 2026 – Difficult economic conditions with no market recovery persisted throughout 2025. Despite this backdrop, Bystronic achieved a higher order intake over prior year, as well as operational improvements, driven by restructuring and reorganization measures completed in 2025. These actions enhanced operational efficiency, optimized Bystronic’s product portfolio, and strengthened the company’s ability to respond to evolving market realities.  

Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Bystronic, said: “Our financial results were in line with our  expectations, and we made clear progress in strengthening Bystronic’s operations and strategic focus. These improvements give us confidence that we are ready to respond when market conditions recover.”  


Order intake and sales  

Bystronic recorded order intake of CHF 634.5 million in 2025, an increase of 1.5% compared to prior year and 5.0% at constant exchange rates.   

Order intake was driven by a strong performance in Tube and Bending, as well as Automation solutions, which continue to serve as a key driver for the industry. In the Tube business, order intake increased from new markets such as data centers, while the launch of the ByTube Star 330 further strengthened Bystronic’s reputation in tube laser processing. Bending saw growing demand for fully automated bending cells, which Bystronic met through operational improvements at its Gotha, Germany, facility.   

DNE LASER, Bystronic’s entry-level segment, saw higher order intake driven by a newly implemented dual-brand strategy, an expanded global dealer network, and a recently opened state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Foshan, China, which enables more efficient, scalable production and faster delivery to global customers.  

As expected, net sales amounted to CHF 613.2 million, down CHF 35.1 million (-5.4% compared to prior year; -2.2% at constant exchange rates), primarily due to lower order intake in the previous year. 


Operating result and net result  

Bystronic reported an operating result (EBIT) of CHF -19.8 million in 2025 (2024: CHF -84.0 million, adjusted EBIT before restructuring and impairments of CHF -47.4 million), reflecting the positive effects of significantly improved total operating costs. The Group closed the year with a net result of CHF -28.9 million (2024: CHF -67.6 million).  


Operating free cash flow and equity  

Operating free cash flow was CHF -18.8 million, reflecting the operating loss, disciplined working capital management, and cash outflows related to restructuring. In 2024, operating free cash flow was positively impacted by a reduction in net working capital, following a decline in net sales versus the prior year. As of December 31, 2025, the equity ratio stood at 70.4%, up from 69.2% in the previous year. 


Dividends  

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2026, a dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share and CHF 0.80 per class B registered share, totaling CHF 8.3 million. This reflects the Group’s solid liquidity position and aligns with Bystronic’s dividend policy. 


New shareholder agreement 

Bystronic has been informed that the shareholder agreement between the Auer, Schmidheiny, and Spoerry shareholder group will expire on June 30, 2026, and that the vast majority of the members of this shareholder group have concluded a follow-up agreement that will come into force on July 1, 2026. 


Outlook  

Bystronic does not expect a significant improvement in the overall market environment in 2026  but anticipates continued positive momentum from its sheet metal portfolio and the new Bystronic Rofin business following the successful completion of the acquisition of the Tools for Materials Processing unit from Coherent Corp. In 2025, this business generated net sales of around CHF 80 million and will be  fully consolidated into Bystronic as of February 2026.  

For 2026, Bystronic expects to return to increasing net sales, supported by a higher backlog in the sheet metal business, and additional contributions from Bystronic Rofin. Combined with significantly improved operating costs, the company is taking the next step toward profitability. 


Conference 

CEO Domenico Iacovelli and CFO Javier Perez will present the results today, February 26, 2026, at 10:30 am (MET) in the Hotel Marriott in Zürich as a teleconference in English. The webcast is available here or under “Presentations” on our website: Presentations - Bystronic AG 

To access the teleconference: 

  • Switzerland / Europe: +41 58 310 50 00 
  • United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13 
  • United States: +1 631 570 5613 

 

Appendix 

The complete 2025 Annual Report is available for download on our website: Financial Reports - Bystronic AG 

 


For queries:

Investor Relations
Javier Perez
Chief Financial Officer
javier.perez@bystronic.com

Media Relations
Michael Präger
Group ESG Officer / Head of Group Marketing & Communications
Mobile +41 79 870 01 43
michael.praeger@bystronic.com


About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.  

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents. 


Disclaimer

This media release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond Bystronic’s ability to control or predict precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, tariff increases by the US Administration and countermeasures by other countries, currency fluctuations, or the behavior of other market participants, suppliers, and transport companies, as well as possible effects of the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since these relate only to the date of this communication. Bystronic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors. 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 79 637 46 33
E-mail: investor@bystronic.com
Internet: ir.bystronic.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2281760

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2281760  26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

