Positive operational trends in challenging market conditions

Order intake slightly increased to CHF 634.5 million despite challenging market environment, exchange rate headwinds and US tariffs

Net sales of CHF 613.2 million in line with expectations

EBIT improved to CHF -19.8 million, driven by significantly lower total operating costs, and compensating for lower net sales

Dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share proposed

Shareholder agreement renewed

Key figures CHF million 2025 2024 Order intake 634.5 625.4 Order backlog 244.4 239.2 Net sales 613.2 648.3 Operating result (EBIT)1 (19.8) (84.0) Net result1 (28.9) (67.6) Results per class A registered share in CHF (14.00) (32.67) Operating free cash flow (18.8) 1.2 Dividend per class A registered share in CHF 4.00 4.00 Average number of full-time equivalents 2,907 3,268

1 including restructuring and impairments



Zurich, February 26, 2026 – Difficult economic conditions with no market recovery persisted throughout 2025. Despite this backdrop, Bystronic achieved a higher order intake over prior year, as well as operational improvements, driven by restructuring and reorganization measures completed in 2025. These actions enhanced operational efficiency, optimized Bystronic’s product portfolio, and strengthened the company’s ability to respond to evolving market realities.

Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Bystronic, said: “Our financial results were in line with our expectations, and we made clear progress in strengthening Bystronic’s operations and strategic focus. These improvements give us confidence that we are ready to respond when market conditions recover.”



Order intake and sales

Bystronic recorded order intake of CHF 634.5 million in 2025, an increase of 1.5% compared to prior year and 5.0% at constant exchange rates.

Order intake was driven by a strong performance in Tube and Bending, as well as Automation solutions, which continue to serve as a key driver for the industry. In the Tube business, order intake increased from new markets such as data centers, while the launch of the ByTube Star 330 further strengthened Bystronic’s reputation in tube laser processing. Bending saw growing demand for fully automated bending cells, which Bystronic met through operational improvements at its Gotha, Germany, facility.

DNE LASER, Bystronic’s entry-level segment, saw higher order intake driven by a newly implemented dual-brand strategy, an expanded global dealer network, and a recently opened state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Foshan, China, which enables more efficient, scalable production and faster delivery to global customers.

As expected, net sales amounted to CHF 613.2 million, down CHF 35.1 million (-5.4% compared to prior year; -2.2% at constant exchange rates), primarily due to lower order intake in the previous year.



Operating result and net result

Bystronic reported an operating result (EBIT) of CHF -19.8 million in 2025 (2024: CHF -84.0 million, adjusted EBIT before restructuring and impairments of CHF -47.4 million), reflecting the positive effects of significantly improved total operating costs. The Group closed the year with a net result of CHF -28.9 million (2024: CHF -67.6 million).



Operating free cash flow and equity

Operating free cash flow was CHF -18.8 million, reflecting the operating loss, disciplined working capital management, and cash outflows related to restructuring. In 2024, operating free cash flow was positively impacted by a reduction in net working capital, following a decline in net sales versus the prior year. As of December 31, 2025, the equity ratio stood at 70.4%, up from 69.2% in the previous year.



Dividends

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2026, a dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share and CHF 0.80 per class B registered share, totaling CHF 8.3 million. This reflects the Group’s solid liquidity position and aligns with Bystronic’s dividend policy.



New shareholder agreement

Bystronic has been informed that the shareholder agreement between the Auer, Schmidheiny, and Spoerry shareholder group will expire on June 30, 2026, and that the vast majority of the members of this shareholder group have concluded a follow-up agreement that will come into force on July 1, 2026.



Outlook

Bystronic does not expect a significant improvement in the overall market environment in 2026 but anticipates continued positive momentum from its sheet metal portfolio and the new Bystronic Rofin business following the successful completion of the acquisition of the Tools for Materials Processing unit from Coherent Corp. In 2025, this business generated net sales of around CHF 80 million and will be fully consolidated into Bystronic as of February 2026.

For 2026, Bystronic expects to return to increasing net sales, supported by a higher backlog in the sheet metal business, and additional contributions from Bystronic Rofin. Combined with significantly improved operating costs, the company is taking the next step toward profitability.



