Positive Reaction To Nvidia Earnings May Lead To Initial Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, rebounding after ending yesterday's lackluster session modestly lower. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.4 percent.

The markets are likely to benefit from an early rally by technology stocks, as reflected by the 1 percent jump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

A positive reaction to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA) is likely to contribute to the initial strength in the tech sector.

Shares of Nvidia are surging by 6.5 percent in pre-market trading after the AI giant reported better than expected second quarter results and provided upbeat revenue guidance for the current quarter.

"Nvidia once again delivered stronger-than-expected results, providing some reassurance that the AI investment cycle remains intact," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

Overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday.

Warsh has been reluctant to provide forward guidance for monetary policy, but traders are still likely to pay close attention to his remarks for clues about the outlook for interest rates.

Following yesterday's report indicating inflation remains sticky, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 66.1 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged next month and a 33.9 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.

After ending Wednesday's session mostly higher, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly lower.

The Dow dipped 113.52 points or 0.2 percent to 53,463.88, the Nasdaq slipped 21.10 points or 0.1 percent to 26,130.20 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.58 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,675.70.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. China's Shangia Composite Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.18 to $82.41 a barrel after slipping $0.13 to $82.23 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $41.20 to $4,653.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $3.30 to $4,650 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.43 yen versus the 159.29 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1640 compared to yesterday's $1.1649.