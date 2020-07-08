Positive Trend Continues for Citycon in July

HELSINKI , July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon continues to show positive development in footfall despite the extraordinary circumstances following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the total footfall for week 27 was tracking at over 90% compared to 2019. Additionally, Norway outperformed last year's footfall results with an index of 105% versus prior year. Estonia also showed a slight increase versus prior year footfall levels.

- It is encouraging to see more customers coming to our centres in Norway than last year and that all our countries are returning to normal footfall levels comparable to the pre COVID-19 time period says F. Scott Ball, CEO. Our business model continues to be strong, even in times of COVID-19.

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



