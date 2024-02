Possible 2024 Stock Splits: 2 Monster Growth Stocks Up 310% and 380% in 5 Years to Buy Now

Stock splits can be advantageous for investors for two reasons. First, they make a stock more accessible by reducing the price per share. Second, they call attention to stocks that have undergone substantial price appreciation, and that generally means the underlying business is doing something right.HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fit that description. They have achieved five-year returns of 310% and 380%, respectively, qualifying both as stock split candidates in 2024.That share price appreciation was a product of financial strength and compelling growth prospects. Those qualities make HubSpot and MercadoLibre worthwhile long-term investments whether or not the stocks split.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel