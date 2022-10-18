POSSIBLE® Launches a Whole-Foods Product Line of Performance Based Snack Bars, Meal Bars, Protein Powders and SuperGreens

Championing everyone to tackle the most ambitious of endeavors, including the little one called everyday life.

PALMYRA, Wis., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from the idea that proper nutrition can empower extraordinary achievement and still taste good, today, POSSIBLE is launching a line of clean-label, whole food products including snack bars, meal bars, SuperGreens, and protein powders. POSSIBLE, a Standard Process® brand, will fuel increased vitality and level-jumping performance for everyday athletes and adventurers working their way through life.

Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces and sources only the highest-quality materials to promote better health and well-being through proper nutrition. The POSSIBLE brand will be the company's latest endeavor in its commitment to improving lives through healthy, performance-sustaining whole foods.

These real-food, real-taste snack bars and supercharged meal bars come in flavors including Strawberry Beet Almond, Cashew Date Turmeric, Almond Oatmeal Cacao, and Chocolate Almond. The Supergreens powder delivers more than 23 high-quality whole food ingredients and the protein powder, which comes in Vanilla Bean or Chocolate Cacao, is packed with nutrient-dense, organic ingredients.

Consumers looking to change their lives through whole-food-based nutrition can turn to POSSIBLE to achieve their personal goals in health, fitness, or everyday life without breaking their whole food budget. All products are USDA Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Non-Dairy, Gluten-free, Clean label, and Artificial-free. Many of POSSIBLE's ingredients, like beets, Brussels sprouts, and kale, are grown on Standard Process's certified organic farm in Palmyra, Wisconsin and are prepared in a way that safeguards their nutritional value.

Goal-setters wishing to jumpstart finish-line performance can buy POSSIBLE products at mypossible.com. Products are now available to ship nationwide.

About POSSIBLE

A creation of legendary whole food innovator Standard Process, POSSIBLE leverages almost a century's worth of science-based nutritional expertise. Every product within the line adheres to uncompromising standards for growing, using and processing only 100% organic, nutrient-rich ingredients.

About Standard Process

Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives through whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. For more information about Standard Process and to find a health care professional who sells Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

