02.05.2024 11:12:00
Possible Stock Splits in 2024: 2 Growth Stocks Up 437% and 541% in 7 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits usually follow significant share-price appreciation, which rarely happens to inferior companies. For that reason, many investors see stock splits as roundabout indicators of quality. But the price appreciation (not the subsequent split) is where investors should focus.Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) soared 541% and 437%, respectively, over the last seven years. That price appreciation qualifies both companies as stock-split candidates. More importantly, it hints at some competitive advantage that has translated into long-term outperformance. Investors should strive to own such stocks.Indeed, Wall Street analysts see Microsoft and Intuit as worthwhile investments right now whether or not they split their stocks in the future. Microsoft carries a median price target of $475 per share that implies 22% upside from its current price. And Intuit carries a median price target of $720 per share that implies 15% upside from its current price.
