Post Inflation Reduction Act, new “Clean Energy Jobs” survey conducted by Mosaic reveals consumer insights on job market.

75% of U.S. Adults Surveyed Say They Would Consider a Job in Clean Energy, But Majority Say They Would Require On-The-Job Training

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic , a leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, today announced the results of a new "Clean Energy Jobs" survey. The survey showcases how the American public is considering and preparing for the anticipated boom in the clean energy job market. These data points provide valuable insights to both educators and industry professionals as the U.S. government is expecting the creation of millions of good paying jobs in clean energy as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to the survey — which polled a cohort of more than 5,000 U.S. adults of all ages, geographic locations, genders, income levels and political affiliations — 75% said they would consider a job in clean energy, citing interest in fields like solar, electric vehicles, sustainable home improvements and geothermal.

"The clean energy revolution involves an incredibly diverse workforce. It impacts everyone from the people who manufacture, distribute and install sustainable home solutions to those who specialize in financing, software, technology and customer service," said Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. "We are seeing a wide range of applicants at Mosaic, from highly qualified engineering talent to trade industry veterans. What's even more exciting is we're hearing that they are considering our vision — 100% clean energy for all — as an important factor in their decision-making process."

According to the survey, 3 out of 4 respondents said that if they were offered two jobs for the same amount of money, and one of the jobs was for a company focused on combating climate change, they would be more inclined to work for the company focused on combating climate change. In fact, 4 in 10 respondents ages 18-60 have already pursued green jobs, reporting they have applied for a job at a specific company because they knew it was doing something positive to help the environment.

The survey also showed that both Republicans and Democrats are interested in clean energy jobs post-IRA. Of the Republicans surveyed (1,179), 66% said they would consider taking a job in clean energy, while 85% of Democrats surveyed (2,015) said they would.

Interest is undoubtedly here, but are people ready for these positions?

As the clean energy economy grows in America, the Mosaic survey took a look into whether or not the workforce feels prepared for clean energy jobs today. The results showed that approximately one-third of respondents believe their current education and experience well-position them for a clean energy job shift, while the other two-thirds believe they will require additional on-the-job training.

"While many of the skills required for clean energy jobs are transferable from other industries, government offices and trade organizations have identified the need for additional education and training programs," added Parish. "Renewable energy creates more jobs than the fossil fuel industry, and this sector will need to fill millions of jobs globally over the next decade."

According to Parish, the market is hitting the next evolution of interest, and the transition to clean energy will be particularly exciting for a company like Mosaic, which is at the intersection of two growing industries, fintech and greentech. As for the survey participants, many believe this evolution will lead to a competitive job market, with 28% saying they think it will be very competitive to land a clean energy job in the coming years, while an additional 36% think it will be somewhat competitive. Only 7% think it will be not competitive at all.

The "Clean Energy Jobs" survey was fielded in October 2022 by Survey Monkey and was sponsored by Mosaic. The blind survey involved more than 5,000 U.S. adults, ages 18+. Supporting infographics for media can be found HERE .

