|
29.01.2024 15:00:00
Post Makes Some of My Favorite Breakfast Cereals Including Fruity Pebbles, Honeycomb, and Oreo O's. But 33% of the Business Revolves Around 1 Segment That Has Nothing to Do With Cereal.
When I was a kid, I didn't need Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble on TV commercials to convince me of what breakfast cereal to eat. I already knew I wanted a bowl of Fruity Pebbles filled to the brim. Of course, other cereals were in my regular breakfast rotation, including Honeycomb. And when Oreo O's came out in the late 1990s, it was like a dream come true: I could finally eat my favorite cookie in cereal form.Fruity Pebbles, Honeycomb, and Oreo O's are all breakfast cereals from Post Holdings (NYSE: POST). The company makes plenty of other cereals as well, including Grape-Nuts, Honey Bunches of Oats, and Golden Crisp. And these are just the cereals it has with its Post branding. Post also owns the Malt-O-Meal brand with more than 30 varieties of bagged breakfast cereals.For this reason, I've always thought of Post as a breakfast cereal company. And to be sure, this is the biggest part of the business. The company's fiscal 2023 ended in September. And during that year, it generated $2.7 billion in sales of cereal, which was 39% of its total sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwartende Haltung: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Abgaben -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche halten Anleger in den USA die Füße still. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.