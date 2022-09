Post Office prepares for deposit rush of paper £20 and £50 notes before deadline

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Friday is last day Bank of England’s old-style notes will be legal tender, having been replaced by polymer versionsThe Post Office is preparing for a “last-moment” rush of customers depositing paper £20 and £50 banknotes this week, before they can no longer be used in shops or to pay businesses.This Friday, 30 September, is the last day the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 banknotes will have legal tender status, having been replaced by new polymer versions. Continue reading...