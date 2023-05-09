Post Script Media Announces Inaugural Transition-AI Conference

In-person event for experts and operators in today's electricity system harnessing AI for a net-zero energy future

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Script Media , a media and market intelligence firm devoted to enabling a faster transition to a net-zero economy announces its first live, in-person event in Boston, June 15, 2023.

Post Script Media, a media and market intelligence firm, announces Transition-AI: Boston on June 15, 2023.

Post Script Media's inaugural conference, Transition-AI: Boston , brings together experts and executives from across the energy and innovation space to discuss where AI is already proving its value in use cases for electric utilities, renewable energy optimization, EV charging solutions, and virtual power plants, while promising critical new capabilities to further evolve the flexibility and efficiency of our electricity system.

Speakers include:

Over the course of one day, you'll:

Build an understanding of where AI is today, and the paths of innovation underway.

Hear from leaders at utilities, startups, established companies in the energy space, and leading researchers and academics on where AI is adding value.

Network with fellow attendees during a hands-on session with GPT, and brainstorm new ideas to enhance productivity and drive new innovations.

Understand the challenges and risks associated with AI in the electricity system.

Contact us at: events (at) transition-ai (dot) com

About Post Script Media

Post Script Media , founded by Stephen Lacey and Scott Clavenna, is a media and market intelligence firm devoted to enabling a faster transition to a net-zero economy. Its latest undertaking, Transition-AI , is focused on serving the climate tech community with a deep understanding of how digital solutions and AI will enable and accelerate the clean energy transition. Post Script's audio business has produced some of the most important podcasts in the energy and climate space, including The Carbon Copy, Catalyst with Shayle Kann, The Big Switch, Columbia Energy Exchange, Climavores, Hot Buttons, and Watt It Takes. Post Script Media is headquartered in Boston.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-script-media-announces-inaugural-transition-ai-conference-301819920.html

SOURCE Post Script Media