Post University Expands Partnership with Anthology; Saves Hundreds of Hours Daily for Administrative Staff using Anthology Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Post University has selected Anthology Milestone and will migrate to Blackboard Learn Ultra to continue providing an exceptional experience and further successful outcomes for students. This marks an expansion of the institution's partnership with Anthology following its initial adoption of Anthology Student and Occupation Insights in 2017.

Over the past five years, solutions like Anthology Student have saved Post University's centralized administration hundreds of hours daily in manual processes through enterprise-wide data collection, equating to thousands of hours annually that staff can reallocate to more strategic initiatives. The solutions have also streamlined registration and financial aid, enabling students and administrators to complete critical tasks more efficiently. Processes that previously took weeks now just take a few hours.

In addition, Post University's use of Anthology technology helps the institution process over 3,000 leads each day via its Admissions Department to help drive enrollment. The Enrollment Center also directly serves the student population, instantly connecting learners to their advisors to receive the support they need.

"Thanks to Anthology, we can now meet student expectations in the digital age," said Greg Theisen, Post University Chief Information & Technology Officer. "Anthology's solutions have helped us create a more equitable and student-centric community, supporting our mission of a personal approach with national recognition. Integrating Anthology Milestone and Blackboard Learn Ultra into our technology stack and continuing to drive efficiencies with Anthology Student will move us into the next chapter of our growth, which is projected to be significant as we continue to expand our virtual programming while maintaining a high degree of personalization."

Leveraging Anthology solutions has enabled Post University to perform a complete digital overhaul of existing technology systems to serve all 28,000 students that engage with the campus each year, both online and in-person. As Anthology works with the institution to further develop its technical infrastructure, Post University will benefit from data-driven insights that help boost retention and graduation rates and enable expanded online offerings as they begin enrollment for a new online nursing school and other online courses and programs.

"Anthology and Post University share a commitment to personalization and an understanding of the role data plays in creating more intelligent experiences for students," said Jim Milton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. "Their institution is a prime example of the power that integrated technology solutions can have on a campus to improve learner outcomes and reach goals for retention and enrollment. Together we're driving the next phase of their accelerated growth with a focus on creating meaningful moments for students."

Anthology solutions are designed to deliver data-driven experiences inside and outside the classroom that promote learner and institutional success. Anthology Student manages the student lifecycle from prospect to graduation and helps institutions like Post University make more informed decisions through analytics, with the flexibility to meet changing learner expectations. Blackboard Learn Ultra allows educators to deliver simpler, more powerful life-changing teaching and learning experiences with unmatched pedagogical autonomy, helping to keep learners engaged and on-track in today's hybrid learning environment. Anthology Milestone aligns skills, paths and outcomes to help learners reach the next stage of their educational journey.

About Post University

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University is known for its focus on providing online and on-campus students an extraordinary educational experience with a level of personalized support that addresses their needs. Among the first in the nation and the first in the state of Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post works with students to assist them with meeting their personal aspirations and career goals. Post University accomplishes this by providing students with their own academic counselors who assist them during their time of enrollment and provide information on the variety of support services available to students and programming options in a variety of career areas. Many programs have minors and areas of concentration that allow students to focus on career areas that are of specific interest to them.

Post University takes pride in its students and has a comprehensive Honors Program in place to recognize their academic achievements and scholastic accomplishments. Post University is proud of its NCAA Division II athletics program and its pioneering role in online education for more than twenty years. Post University is licensed by the state of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education. Post University is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) and has been continuously accredited since 1972.

Post is ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report and recognized as a Top Workplace USA 2022.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

