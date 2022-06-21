Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.06.2022 18:01:00

Postal Service Celebrates Mathematical Beauty of Flowers

Floral Geometry Stamps Come in $2 and $5 Denominations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service has issued two high-denomination stamps celebrating the mathematical symmetry of flowers. The $2 and $5 Floral Geometry stamps are designed for packages, large envelopes and other mailings. The stamps were released today without a ceremony.

The natural world is full of patterns and beauties of form that inspire artists. The Floral Geometry stamp art began as an exploration of the patterns found in nature — specifically the symmetry of flowers.

The stamps' art features a series of overlapping geometric shapes — including circles, ovals and triangles — that reflect the symmetry of floral patterns found in nature in their simplest forms. For these two stamps, the designs become more complex as the denominations rise. The watercolor backgrounds were painted by hand and then scanned; the white geometric lines and typography were added digitally. The background for the $2 stamp is green, and the $5 stamp's background is purple. The stamps were printed with a foil treatment that adds an elegant glimmer. 

The $2 Floral Geometry stamp will be issued in panes of 10 stamps, and the $5 Floral Geometry stamp will be issued in panes of four. 

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. Information for ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter,Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebookand enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean
(C) 202-258-6586
jim.mckean@usps.gov
usps.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postal-service-celebrates-mathematical-beauty-of-flowers-301570195.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

