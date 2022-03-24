Postal Service Issues Sunflower Bouquet 2-Ounce Stamp

Stamp Designed for Invitations, Oversize Cards and Small Gifts.

LAWRENCE, Kan., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Postal Service issued a new 2-ounce stamp today featuring a beautiful sunflower bouquet. This stamp is ideal for heavy letters and invitations, and pairs perfectly with the Tulips Forever stamp, which was also released today. The stamp was issued in Lawrence, KS, without a ceremony.

This new stamp features five sunflowers as part of a bright and beautiful bouquet. The stamp forms a natural pair with the Tulips Forever stamp, which can be used on RSVP envelopes that are often enclosed with wedding invitations. In addition to regular correspondence, the stamp is perfect for party invitations, thank-you notes and important announcements.

The stamp art is a still-life image of several orange-and-yellow sunflowers intermingled with irises, dahlias, echinacea (coneflowers) and other small red, purple, white and pink flowers against a white background. To create this image, the photographer backlit the arrangement of flowers on a light box and made eight photographic exposures, resulting in a luminous, transparent look.

Long treasured for bringing cheer to a summer landscape or garden, sunflowers grow in a variety of sizes and colors that make them popular in bouquets of cut flowers. When combined with other flowers, bouquets like the one on this stamp convey a fond announcement of friendship and love.

Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with digital photography by Harold Davis.

The words "Two Ounce" on this stamp indicate its usage value. Like a Forever stamp, this stamp will always be valid for the rate printed on it. The Sunflower Bouquet 2-ounce stamp is sold in a pane of 20 stamps.

