Postal Service Promotes Safe Driver Training at National Logistics Symposium

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service held a National Logistics Symposium for employees from Oct. 24-26 in Kansas City. The symposium provided information on the latest driver technology, safe driving strategies, driver training and an award recognition for USPS tractor trailer operators.

"We want our drivers to return home to their families every night safe and sound. Their safety, along with the safety of the critical cargo they carry, is an important responsibility shouldered by the Postal Service," said Kelly Abney, chief logistics officer and executive vice president. "Safe operations not only ensure our drivers are protected, but also protect the safety of the mail and the American public."

The symposium included training to promote safe driving practices, truck safety rodeo demonstrations and educational sessions.

The Postal Service also honored 171 tractor trailer drivers with a National Safety Council (NSC) award in recognition of their stellar safe driving records. The NSC Million Mile Award recognizes drivers with 1 million miles of driving or 30 accumulated years driven without preventable incidents.

"I have been employed with the Postal Service for over 30 years and as a tractor trailer operator, I always aim to do my job safely and efficiently," said Carl Elleston, who works at the Brooklyn, NY, Processing and Distribution Center. "I am honored and appreciate that my commitment to safe driving is being recognized."

The Postal Service has a partnership with the NSC to recognize driver excellence. The NSC Million Mile Award is considered the gold standard and highest honor for professional safe driving performance. Reaching this milestone requires an unwavering attention to safety, defensive driving and courteous vehicle operation.

Abney expressed his gratitude for the drivers who qualified for the award. "It is only possible if a driver truly embraces safety as an integral part of his or her daily routine. Few drivers are able to reach this benchmark, and I hope to see all the award recipients reach the 2-million-mile threshold."

The Postal Vehicle Service (PVS) includes more than 11,000 uniformed motor vehicle, tractor trailer and noncommercially licensed operators. The PVS fleet operates over 15,000 assets. Commuting within a 170-mile radius of their facility, PVS drivers traveled more than 167 million miles last year.

