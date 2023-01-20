Postal Service Sails into a Harbor Near You

Forever Sailboat Postcard Stamps Issued Sunday

LAHAINA, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service celebrates a favorite outdoor activity with Sailboats, two colorful postcard stamps. The stamps, which will be issued Sunday, Jan. 22, are whimsical, colorful, bold and modern — featuring illustrations that capture the joyful sensation of being on the water on a beautiful day.

Illustrator Libby VanderPloeg created two colorful, abstract images that depict a little harbor town on Lake Michigan and captures the essence of sailing.

Both stamps show boats cutting through the waves at full heel. The first depicts a single boat above royal blue waves, a white swell crashing against the prow. The white mainsail — adorned with a thick yellow stripe — and a pink jib stand majestically above a white, pink and gray hull, all set against a gray-blue, cloudless sky.

The second stamp features two boats racing under full sail. The closer boat sports a teal-and-white mainsail and a pink jib — white spray curls from its white and teal hull. The farther boat has a sleek black hull and a white mainsail tipped with red.

Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

The non-denominated Sailboats stamps are priced at the postcard rate and issued in panes of 20 and a coil format. The word "POSTCARD" on the stamps indicates their usage value. Like Forever® stamps, these stamps will always be valid for the rate printed on them.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 163 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

