Postmodernist Author Brad Ramsey's Debut Book is an Homage to English Poet George Crabbe and a Depiction of the Twenty First Century Urban Poor

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Publisher Literary Pastiche released postmodernist author Brad Ramsey's 'The City' which is both an homage to English Poet George Crabbe and a nostalgic depiction of the twenty-first century urban poor. Brad Ramsey employs the anachronistic language and poetics of the eighteenth century as a vehicle to express the deep emotions of despair and disillusionment which are commonly felt among clients of today's welfare state and who are often tenants of an impersonal community housing system.

As George Crabbe once mocked the happy shepherds and peasants depicted in the pastoral tradition of verse and wrote of the grim conditions of an eighteenth century peasant's life in 'The Village', Brad Ramsey extends the metaphor to depict the harsh conditions of the significant but often overlooked class of people living in today's community housing within the wider welfare state in his book 'The City'.

The concept of the 'precariat' is a topical term to express a class of people who are at the very least end of our economic strata. There has been discussion indicating that not only this class, but also persons who are underemployed or unemployed for a prolonged time are at risk of falling into this class. Even traditional members of the middle class have found the need to seek community services such as the food banks in their region for example. In this book-length Poem the reality of habitual unemployment and the need for the foodbank and other community services are depicted.

There are also members of society who are unable to work for reasons beyond their control and labelled disabled. Brad Ramsey's book depicts a slice of life of such a person, as the character of the 'old swain' experiences community housing, the threat of homelessness, social workers and medical professionals, and finally long-term care.

The author also examines the fear of dying homeless and alone.

This is the author's first book and his second work will be published with Literary Pastiche in June.

Published by Literary Pastiche and distributed by Ingram Spark, readers can purchase this book in bookstores everywhere as well as at Amazon.

