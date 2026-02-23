23.02.2026 09:04:16

PostNL Q4 Earnings Fall, Cuts Dividend; Sees Higher Revenues In FY26

(RTTNews) - PostNL N.V. (PNL.AS, TNTFF), a Dutch postal, e-commerce, and logistics company, on Monday reported that net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to 47 million euros from 48 million euros in the previous year.

Normalised EBIT increased to 79 million euros from 62 million euros in the previous year.

Revenue increased to 973 million euros from 937 million euros in the prior year.

Further, the company expects fiscal 2026 normalised EBIT to range between 40 million euros and 70 million euros, compared to 53 million euros in fiscal 2025.

The company expects 2026 revenue to grow 5% to 7% from 3.32 billion euros in 2025, with targeted yield measures and significant price increases more than offsetting organic cost increases of about 140 million euros.

The company will propose a 2025 dividend of 0.04 euros per ordinary share at its AGM on April 14, compared with 0.07 euros for 2024, representing an 80% pay-out ratio of normalised comprehensive income of 21 million euros.

PostNL N.V. closed trading 1.03% lesser at 1.1500 euros on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

