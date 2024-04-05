Postponement Annual Shareholders Meeting - Amendment financial calendar



Leuven, BELGIUM – April 5, 2024 – 02:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today made the following announcement regarding its financial calendar.

Due to administrative reasons, the annual accounts of the Company have not been finalized yet. Hence, the Company has decided to postpone its Annual Shareholders Meeting to Thursday May 16, 2024.

The financial calendar on the Company website has been updated accordingly.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com



Backstage Communication

Jurgen Vluijmans

Partner

jurgen@backstagecom.be





