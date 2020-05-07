Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain Is Open, Offering Digital, Telephone and Showroom Sales With Safety and Health as our Top Priority

LILBURN, Ga., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain remains open and continues to diligently serve Georgia customers.

Formerly Malcolm Cunningham Hyundai, Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain is part of the Potamkin Automotive Group, the largest Hyundai dealership group in the nation, with 11 locations nationwide and more than 2,500 new Hyundai cars and SUVs on its lots.

Potamkin Automotive Group was founded in 1947 by legendary entrepreneur Victor Potamkin, and quickly became one of the largest auto groups in the nation, known for deep discounting and superior customer service.

Now Georgia car buyers can experience the "Potamkin Your Way" difference, including:

A convenient shop at home service, bringing the vehicle to you for discovery and a test drive.

Used vehicle evaluation and appraisal right at your home or office.

Online completion of the entire transaction, with price and payment quotes, complimentary delivery and document signing at your home or office.

Valet pick-up and delivery from our Service Center through Red Cap – a division of Lyft.

With 17,500 square feet of showroom and service space on more than five acres, Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain has 11 service bays in our service department and close to 40 employees in our sales, service and finance departments.

Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain is home to the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Hyundais in Georgia.

"We are here and ready to serve Georgia residents with a sales and service experience that is safe, secure, and second to none," said Kevin Kolb, General Manager of Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain.

Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain's Service Center is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no appointment necessary for oil and filter changes. All of our Hyundai technicians are factory trained, with three Master technicians and a full express team to get you in and out fast. Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain offers extremely competitive pricing—if you find a competitor's maintenance service for less, just bring in the current coupon or advertisement and Potamkin will match the price.

Contact:

PRCG|Haggerty

Jim Rocco

jrocco@prcg.com

(212) 683-8100

Christian Koenig

ckoenig@prcg.com

(404) 330-7710

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potamkin-hyundai-stone-mountain-is-open-offering-digital-telephone-and-showroom-sales-with-safety-and-health-as-our-top-priority-301055223.html

SOURCE Potamkin Hyundai Stone Mountain