Potato Chips Industry Report 2020: Increasing Expenditure on Savoury Snacks Worldwide

The global potato chips market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Product variety, a mix of regional snacks flavors, changing consumer lifestyles and growth in distribution channels are major factors contributing to increasing sales of potato chips across the globe.

The introduction of healthier alternatives, like the low-fat and low-sodium chips, in the emerging markets also influencing the growth of the potato chips market.

However, there are many potato chip substitutes available in the market, and this could be a major threat and likely to hamper the market growth at some extent during forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing expenditure on savoury snacks

Due to changing lifestyles, consumers are not only opting for easy food options but also looking for authentic and natural snack options with health & wellness attributes, which influencing per capita expenditure in the savory snacks products including potato chips. Additionally, the per capita expenditure on savory snacks products is growing in developing economies such as India and China and is supported by rising disposable income in the countries.

According to Defra, average expenditure per person per week on crips and potato snacks in UK is increased by the growth rate of 2.55% during the time period 2009 to 2016 which is supporting the market growth in Europe region. In developed economies, consumers are trading up and spending more on premium and healthy varieties of savory snacks, while consumers in emerging countries including Brazil, China and India, typically base their snack choices on product availability and experimentation.

Increasing demand and production of potato chips in the developing countries

Developing countries are expected to drive the global potato chips market during the projected forecast period. Earlier, the consumption of potato chips was largely confined to the western countries. However, with the emerging trend of westernisation of food consumption patterns in addition to growing economy, rise in middle class population and increasing urbanisation, the consumption of potato chips in developing countries is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Moroever, with the increase of infrasturture development such as metro station, cinema halls, airport and others, the demand is expected to rise further in the developing countries particularly in India and China. Also the unorganised chips manufacturing setups are also increasing in these developing countries, which are providing cheaper potato chips as compared with multinational and renounced players.

Competitive Landscape

The global potato chips market is expected to be highly competitive in future, owing to the increasing demand for snacks products. The market is primarily dominated by North American and European countries, due to established culture of eating chips as a snack on a regular bass. Moroever, China and India are experiencing increased demand for potato chips, thus adding to the rising acceptance of the same in large proportions.

The competition in this market is expected to intensify further in the coming years due to increased industrialization, product extensions, nutrient innovations, and high-quality, in-house manufacturing of potato chips. Some of the key players in the global potato chips market are PepsiCo, Kellogg Company, Herr Foods Inc., and Calbee, Inc.

