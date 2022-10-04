Potbelly Heads into Fall with a Deli Classic

Fan Favorite Pastrami Sandwich Returns to Menu for Limited Time

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) ("Potbelly" or the "Company") is bringing the 'strami back! A hit with Potbelly fans, the Pastrami Sandwich made its anticipated return on Monday, Oct. 3rd for a limited time.

Layered with signature spiced and smoked beef, the savory Pastrami Sandwich is topped with Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, then served Potbelly style, always toasted at 500 degrees.

"At Potbelly, we are always putting tasty twists on classic sandwiches." said David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly. "As the temperature drops this time of year and our fans are seeking the toasty, warm comfort of our craveable oven-toasted sandwiches, we felt it was the perfect time to bring back our Pastrami sandwich."

The tasty, toasty excitement will heat up on Tuesday, Oct. 11, when Potbelly Perks members who buy one Original Pastrami Sandwich get any Original-sized sandwich of equal or lesser value free . If you're not a member already, don't fret, it's not too late to sign up and receive this offer.

The Pastrami Sandwich will be available in all shops across the country while supplies last. Fans can order online by visiting www.potbelly.com/order, through the app, which is available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or in their local Potbelly shop. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.

On top of earning points towards free sandwiches, with every purchase, Perks members also get exclusive offers and rewards throughout the year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

