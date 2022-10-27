Potbelly To Fuel Sandwich Cravings with Free Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day

Fans Can Snag BOGO Offer at Iconic Neighborhood Sandwich Shop

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sandwich Day 2022 is about to be a big deal at Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB).

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Potbelly's loyal fans and brand newcomers who are looking to celebrate the National Day with a craveable, toasty sandwich, are invited to enjoy a buy one get one (BOGO) deal. Whether fans want to double down on these toasty creations or share their Potbelly love with a friend, the deal is hot and ready to satisfy your tastebuds.

"National Sandwich Day is our favorite day of the year. A day to celebrate all things sandwiches," said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Office at Potbelly Sandwich Works. "We can't think of a better way to celebrate than to offer not one, but two of our craveable, hot, oven-toasted sandwiches. On November 3rd, swing by with a friend or double-down on your own and enjoy the good vibes, toasty aromas and amazing flavors at Potbelly."

All customers who order an Original sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online at www.potbelly.com/order or through the Potbelly app on National Sandwich Day will receive a free Original sized sandwich.

However, the good vibes don't stop on Nov. 3, fans can join Potbelly Perks to earn even more free sandwiches, cookies and more special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks. For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com.

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles for more than 40 years with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-scooped ice cream in creamy shakes, customized just the way customers want them. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

