Potential Stock Splits in 2024: 2 Monster Growth Stocks Up More Than 400% and 1,000% in 4 Years to Buy Now

Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) soared more than 1,000% and 400%, respectively, over the last four years. Those monster gains make the companies stock-split candidates in 2024, but both are worthwhile investments whether or not those splits happen.A survey from Morgan Stanley identified artificial intelligence (AI) as the most highly prioritized IT spending category in 2024. Nvidia and CrowdStrike are both positioned to benefit as businesses lean into automation. The survey also identified security software as the third-largest IT spending priority this year. That means endpoint security specialist CrowdStrike actually sits at the intersection of two powerful trends.Here's why long-term investors should consider buying these two monster growth stocks.