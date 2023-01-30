|
30.01.2023 22:34:46
PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $3.8 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $39.2 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.3 million or $0.12 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $253.1 million from $248.4 million last year.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $3.8 Mln. vs. $39.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $253.1 Mln vs. $248.4 Mln last year.
