01.02.2023 12:05:00
Potoo Solutions Sharpens Focus on Pricing with Launch of Talon
NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to lead the way in E-commerce brand protection, Potoo Solutions (www.PotooSolutions.com) is unfurling their newest product, Talon.
In the ever-changing landscape of e-commerce, manufacturers have been left in the dark without reliable data to navigate the unfriendly terrain. For these trusted brands, that means crucial decisions are being made with only partial information to draw upon.
Set for launch today at noon Eastern, Talon will scour the web for pricing activity and help brand managers contextualize both marketplace and retailer behaviors through an easy-to-use dashboard. Satisfying dozens of use-cases, Talon will arm these brands with critical and dynamic metrics to inform every distributor and retailer conversation they didn't know they needed to have.
Potoo Solutions CEO, Fred Dimyan explains, "Talon is a culmination of our team's 'innovation first' approach to address client needs swiftly and accurately. Our clients can engage with Talon as an affordable stand-alone product they can rely on or choose to fold it into a larger brand protection program to maximize the actionability of our data."
Talon will start with a US based launch this afternoon with an eye toward introducing international capabilities.About Potoo Solutions:
Potoo Solutions is a trusted partner of over 550 brands, delivering actionable analytics with concierge service. Honored as both the INC 500's fastest growing company in Connecticut in 2019 and by Marcum's Tech Top 40 over the last three years consecutively, Potoo was founded in 2014 with the mission to monitor online marketplaces and protect the integrity of brands selling digitally.
