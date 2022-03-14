14.03.2022 12:07:00

Potrero Medical CEO Joe Urban to Present at 2022 LSI Emerging MedTech Summit

HAYWARD, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, announced today that Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the 2022 Life Science Intelligence (LSI) Emerging MedTech Summit on Thursday, March 17. Additionally, Urban has been selected as a panelist for the "After the Capital Raise: Accelerating into Growth Stage "session. The Mullings Group, has also invited Joe to participate in their Emerging First Time CEOs Panel hosted by Joe Mullings on March 16. Details on the conference can be found at the LSI website

Joe Urban, CEO of Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical is the innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, a sensory integrated foley catheter that provides real-time, actionable data insights to health care providers so they can take steps to address the progression of critical conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI).

About Potrero Medical
Potrero Medical, Inc. is a personalized medicine platform transforming patient care through precision fluid management and analytics that offer clinical decision support by providing precise data from the kidney. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Myria Crawford
Sr. Director of Marketing
MCrawford@potreromed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeff Mack
Chief Financial Officer
jmack@potreromed.com

