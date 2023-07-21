|
21.07.2023 10:11:26
Pottery Barn Kids Recalls Penny Convertible Cribs
(RTTNews) - Pottery Barn Kids is recalling about 310 units of Penny Convertible Cribs as the cribs' end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges posing a laceration hazard to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.
So far, the firm has received two reports of the end panels separating from the crib though no injuries have been reported.
The called back crib, with model number SKU 2850473, can be converted to a toddler bed. It is French white in color with scalloped details, and is made from radiata pine.
It was manufactured in Indonesia and was imported by Williams-Sonoma Inc., d/b/a Pottery Barn Kids, of San Francisco, California.
The crib was sold online on the company's website from September 2022 through April 2023 for about $900.
Consumers are requested to immediately stop using the affected cribs and contact Pottery Barn Kids to schedule delivery and installation of new end panels for the crib or a full refund.
In recent recalls related to children's products, Soojimus earlier this week called back about 346,000 Cupkin stainless steel children's cups due to excessive lead levels. Zuru last month has recalled nearly 7.5 million baby shark and mini baby shark bath toys with hard plastic top fins due to risk of injuries to children.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Williams-Sonoma Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Williams-Sonoma Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|115,50
|-0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.