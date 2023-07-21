Pottery Barn Kids Recalls Penny Convertible Cribs

(RTTNews) - Pottery Barn Kids is recalling about 310 units of Penny Convertible Cribs as the cribs' end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges posing a laceration hazard to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

So far, the firm has received two reports of the end panels separating from the crib though no injuries have been reported.

The called back crib, with model number SKU 2850473, can be converted to a toddler bed. It is French white in color with scalloped details, and is made from radiata pine.

It was manufactured in Indonesia and was imported by Williams-Sonoma Inc., d/b/a Pottery Barn Kids, of San Francisco, California.

The crib was sold online on the company's website from September 2022 through April 2023 for about $900.

Consumers are requested to immediately stop using the affected cribs and contact Pottery Barn Kids to schedule delivery and installation of new end panels for the crib or a full refund.

In recent recalls related to children's products, Soojimus earlier this week called back about 346,000 Cupkin stainless steel children's cups due to excessive lead levels. Zuru last month has recalled nearly 7.5 million baby shark and mini baby shark bath toys with hard plastic top fins due to risk of injuries to children.