Poulton Associates LLC Named to Inc. 5000's 2020 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poulton Associates, LLC, administrator of the largest private flood insurance program in the United States, the Natural Catastrophe Insurance Program (NCIP), has been ranked on Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list, a list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Poulton came in at number 3,278 on this year's list, marking the fifth consecutive year the managing general agent has received this honor.

"We are dedicated to working with agents and brokers to assist consumers in securing a convenient, cost-effective flood insurance alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), as well as comprehensive earthquake and landslide coverage," said Craig Poulton, chief executive officer of Poulton Associates. "We are proud and honored to have our efforts recognized by the Inc. 5000 once again."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. Poulton reported an impressive three-year growth rate of 116 percent.

NCIP is a leading private alternative to the NFIP, administered by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Poulton has worked tirelessly to make the government, consumers, and insurance industry aware that the private flood insurance market, particularly NCIP, is more than capable of providing comprehensive, quality flood insurance coverage at affordable rates without draining taxpayer dollars.

About Poulton Associates, LLC.

Poulton Associates, Inc. is a Utah-based managing general agent and insurance brokerage with expertise in property and casualty insurance. As administrator of the Natural Catastrophe Insurance Program, they make the program available to insurance professionals in all 50 states at http://www.CATcoverage.com. Follow Poulton on Twitter @NCIPtweets.

SOURCE Poulton Associates LLC