Powell Industries Aktie
WKN: 865628 / ISIN: US7391281067
|
04.02.2026 17:24:52
Powell Industries Shares Jump 21% After Q1 Earnings Growth
(RTTNews) - Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) shares surged 21.11 percent, or $95.66, to $548.90 after reporting higher first-quarter earnings compared with last year.
The company posted net income of $41.39 million, or $3.40 per share, up from $34.76 million, or $2.86 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.0 percent to $251.18 million from $241.43 million.
The stock opened at $465.83 after a previous close of $453.24 and traded between $457.99 and $569.80 during the session on the Nasdaq. Volume totaled about 0.31 million shares, above the average of 0.24 million. Powell Industries' 52-week range stands at $146.02 to $569.80.
