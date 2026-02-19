Powell Industries Aktie
WKN: 865628 / ISIN: US7391281067
|
19.02.2026 20:14:44
Powell Industries Stock Soars 161% in a Year as $13 Million Buy Lifts Stake to 11% of This Portfolio
On February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners disclosed a buy of 37,857 shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL), an estimated $12.75 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners, LP increased its stake in Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) by 37,857 shares. The estimated transaction value for the quarter, based on average closing prices, was $12.75 million. The fund's total position in the company at quarter-end was 61,448 shares, with a corresponding value change of $12.40 million from the prior quarter.Powell Industries is a leading provider of engineered electrical equipment and systems, with a strong presence in mission-critical industrial markets worldwide. The company leverages decades of technical expertise to deliver customized solutions for complex energy distribution and control needs. Its comprehensive service offerings and global reach position Powell as a trusted partner for large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects.
