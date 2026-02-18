|
Power Corp Of Canada CEO R. Jeffrey Orr To Be Vice Chair, James O'Sullivan To Succeed
(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Wednesday announced that President and Chief Executive Officer R. Jeffrey Orr will become Vice-Chair of the company, effective July 1, 2026.
On the same date, President and CEO of IGM Financial Inc., James O'Sullivan will succeed Orr as part of a well-planned and robust succession planning process.
Additionally, O'Sullivan will be appointed as President and CEO of Power Financial, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation.
Meanwhile, Orr is expected to stand for re-election to the Corporation's Board of directors at the company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, as well as remain Chair of the Boards of IGM Financial and Great-West Lifeco until June 30, 2026.
Currently, POW.TO is trading at C$65.26, up 0.93 percent on the Toronto Exchange.
