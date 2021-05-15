+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
15.05.2021 00:54:00

Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2021 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee


Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Pierre Beaudoin

Total

919,997,348

98.99%

9,381,034

1.01%


Subordinate Voting Shares

372,659,728

97.55%

9,355,334

2.45%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,337,620

100.00%

25,700

0.00%

Marcel R. Coutu

Total

898,530,948

96.68%

30,826,415

3.32%


Subordinate Voting Shares

351,187,628

91.94%

30,806,415

8.06%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,343,320

100.00%

20,000

0.00%

André Desmarais

Total

838,529,210

90.23%

90,829,753

9.77%


Subordinate Voting Shares

291,186,590

76.23%

90,809,053

23.77%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,342,620

100.00%

20,700

0.00%

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

Total

828,228,820

89.12%

101,130,143

10.88%


Subordinate Voting Shares

280,886,200

73.53%

101,109,443

26.47%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,342,620

100.00%

20,700

0.00%

Gary A. Doer

Total

925,755,993

99.61%

3,602,586

0.39%


Subordinate Voting Shares

378,392,673

99.06%

3,602,586

0.94%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,363,320

100.00%

0

0.00%

Anthony R. Graham

Total

900,480,450

96.89%

28,878,129

3.11%

Subordinate Voting Shares

353,117,130

92.44%

28,878,129

7.56%

Participating Preferred Shares

547,363,320

100.00%

0

0.00%

J. David A. Jackson

Total

927,213,638

99.77%

2,145,325

0.23%


Subordinate Voting Shares

379,850,318

99.44%

2,145,325

0.56%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,363,320

100.00%

0

0.00%

Sharon MacLeod

Total

928,906,173

99.95%

452,406

0.05%


Subordinate Voting Shares

381,542,853

99.88%

452,406

0.12%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,363,320

100.00%

0

0.00%

Paula B. Madoff

Total

903,803,171

97.25%

25,555,408

2.75%


Subordinate Voting Shares

356,440,551

93.31%

25,554,708

6.69%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,362,620

100.00%

700

0.00%

Isabelle Marcoux

Total

916,650,614

98.63%

12,708,349

1.37%


Subordinate Voting Shares

369,287,994

96.67%

12,707,649

3.33%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,362,620

100.00%

700

0.00%

Christian Noyer

Total

917,182,577

98.69%

12,176,002

1.31%


Subordinate Voting Shares

369,819,257

96.81%

12,176,002

3.19%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,363,320

100.00%

0

0.00%

R. Jeffrey Orr

Total

917,778,112

98.75%

11,580,851

1.25%


Subordinate Voting Shares

370,415,492

96.97%

11,580,151

3.03%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,362,620

100.00%

700

0.00%

T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.

Total

927,588,132

99.81%

1,770,447

0.19%


Subordinate Voting Shares

380,224,812

99.54%

1,770,447

0.46%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,363,320

100.00%

0

0.00%

Siim A. Vanaselja

Total

913,025,537

98.24%

16,333,426

1.76%


Subordinate Voting Shares

365,682,217

95.73%

16,313,426

4.27%


Participating Preferred Shares

547,343,320

100.00%

20,000

0.00%

About Power Corporation
Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

