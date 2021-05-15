Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2021 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Pierre Beaudoin Total 919,997,348 98.99% 9,381,034 1.01%

Subordinate Voting Shares 372,659,728 97.55% 9,355,334 2.45%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,337,620 100.00% 25,700 0.00% Marcel R. Coutu Total 898,530,948 96.68% 30,826,415 3.32%

Subordinate Voting Shares 351,187,628 91.94% 30,806,415 8.06%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,343,320 100.00% 20,000 0.00% André Desmarais Total 838,529,210 90.23% 90,829,753 9.77%

Subordinate Voting Shares 291,186,590 76.23% 90,809,053 23.77%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,342,620 100.00% 20,700 0.00% Paul Desmarais, Jr. Total 828,228,820 89.12% 101,130,143 10.88%

Subordinate Voting Shares 280,886,200 73.53% 101,109,443 26.47%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,342,620 100.00% 20,700 0.00% Gary A. Doer Total 925,755,993 99.61% 3,602,586 0.39%

Subordinate Voting Shares 378,392,673 99.06% 3,602,586 0.94%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,363,320 100.00% 0 0.00% Anthony R. Graham Total 900,480,450 96.89% 28,878,129 3.11% Subordinate Voting Shares 353,117,130 92.44% 28,878,129 7.56% Participating Preferred Shares 547,363,320 100.00% 0 0.00% J. David A. Jackson Total 927,213,638 99.77% 2,145,325 0.23%

Subordinate Voting Shares 379,850,318 99.44% 2,145,325 0.56%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,363,320 100.00% 0 0.00% Sharon MacLeod Total 928,906,173 99.95% 452,406 0.05%

Subordinate Voting Shares 381,542,853 99.88% 452,406 0.12%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,363,320 100.00% 0 0.00% Paula B. Madoff Total 903,803,171 97.25% 25,555,408 2.75%

Subordinate Voting Shares 356,440,551 93.31% 25,554,708 6.69%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,362,620 100.00% 700 0.00% Isabelle Marcoux Total 916,650,614 98.63% 12,708,349 1.37%

Subordinate Voting Shares 369,287,994 96.67% 12,707,649 3.33%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,362,620 100.00% 700 0.00% Christian Noyer Total 917,182,577 98.69% 12,176,002 1.31%

Subordinate Voting Shares 369,819,257 96.81% 12,176,002 3.19%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,363,320 100.00% 0 0.00% R. Jeffrey Orr Total 917,778,112 98.75% 11,580,851 1.25%

Subordinate Voting Shares 370,415,492 96.97% 11,580,151 3.03%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,362,620 100.00% 700 0.00% T. Timothy Ryan, Jr. Total 927,588,132 99.81% 1,770,447 0.19%

Subordinate Voting Shares 380,224,812 99.54% 1,770,447 0.46%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,363,320 100.00% 0 0.00% Siim A. Vanaselja Total 913,025,537 98.24% 16,333,426 1.76%

Subordinate Voting Shares 365,682,217 95.73% 16,313,426 4.27%

Participating Preferred Shares 547,343,320 100.00% 20,000 0.00%

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

