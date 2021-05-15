|
15.05.2021 00:54:00
Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors
MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2021 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Pierre Beaudoin
Total
919,997,348
98.99%
9,381,034
1.01%
Subordinate Voting Shares
372,659,728
97.55%
9,355,334
2.45%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,337,620
100.00%
25,700
0.00%
Marcel R. Coutu
Total
898,530,948
96.68%
30,826,415
3.32%
Subordinate Voting Shares
351,187,628
91.94%
30,806,415
8.06%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,343,320
100.00%
20,000
0.00%
André Desmarais
Total
838,529,210
90.23%
90,829,753
9.77%
Subordinate Voting Shares
291,186,590
76.23%
90,809,053
23.77%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,342,620
100.00%
20,700
0.00%
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
Total
828,228,820
89.12%
101,130,143
10.88%
Subordinate Voting Shares
280,886,200
73.53%
101,109,443
26.47%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,342,620
100.00%
20,700
0.00%
Gary A. Doer
Total
925,755,993
99.61%
3,602,586
0.39%
Subordinate Voting Shares
378,392,673
99.06%
3,602,586
0.94%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,363,320
100.00%
0
0.00%
Anthony R. Graham
Total
900,480,450
96.89%
28,878,129
3.11%
Subordinate Voting Shares
353,117,130
92.44%
28,878,129
7.56%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,363,320
100.00%
0
0.00%
J. David A. Jackson
Total
927,213,638
99.77%
2,145,325
0.23%
Subordinate Voting Shares
379,850,318
99.44%
2,145,325
0.56%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,363,320
100.00%
0
0.00%
Sharon MacLeod
Total
928,906,173
99.95%
452,406
0.05%
Subordinate Voting Shares
381,542,853
99.88%
452,406
0.12%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,363,320
100.00%
0
0.00%
Paula B. Madoff
Total
903,803,171
97.25%
25,555,408
2.75%
Subordinate Voting Shares
356,440,551
93.31%
25,554,708
6.69%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,362,620
100.00%
700
0.00%
Isabelle Marcoux
Total
916,650,614
98.63%
12,708,349
1.37%
Subordinate Voting Shares
369,287,994
96.67%
12,707,649
3.33%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,362,620
100.00%
700
0.00%
Christian Noyer
Total
917,182,577
98.69%
12,176,002
1.31%
Subordinate Voting Shares
369,819,257
96.81%
12,176,002
3.19%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,363,320
100.00%
0
0.00%
R. Jeffrey Orr
Total
917,778,112
98.75%
11,580,851
1.25%
Subordinate Voting Shares
370,415,492
96.97%
11,580,151
3.03%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,362,620
100.00%
700
0.00%
T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.
Total
927,588,132
99.81%
1,770,447
0.19%
Subordinate Voting Shares
380,224,812
99.54%
1,770,447
0.46%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,363,320
100.00%
0
0.00%
Siim A. Vanaselja
Total
913,025,537
98.24%
16,333,426
1.76%
Subordinate Voting Shares
365,682,217
95.73%
16,313,426
4.27%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,343,320
100.00%
20,000
0.00%
About Power Corporation
Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.
SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit mehr als 3.400 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte vor dem Wochenende zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls stärker. An der Wall Street stehen die Zeichen auf Erholung. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Bullen.