Power Corporation Of Canada Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) reported that its net earnings attributable to participating shareholders for its fourth quarter of 2025 dropped C$408 million or C$0.64 per share, from C$933 million or C$1.44 per share in 2024.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were C$867 million or C$1.36 per share, compared with C$829 million or C$1.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjustments in the fourth quarter primarily include the Corporation's share of impairment charges related to Imerys, a consolidated investment of GBL, the revaluation of non-controlling interests liabilities within Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Partnership due mainly to fair value increases, and the Corporation's share of Lifeco's Adjustments.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share on the Participating Preferred Shares and the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Corporation, representing an increase of 9%, payable May 1, 2026 to shareholders of record March 31, 2026.

POW.TO closed Wednesday's regular trading at C$66.49 down C$0.27 or 0.40%.

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