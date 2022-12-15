Power Electronics reinforces its electromobility division in the U.S. market

The world leader manufacturer of solar inverters for photovoltaic plants and energy storage, will increase its production capacity in the US in the coming years with a factory focused on electromobility.

GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Electronics has not only become a leader in the solar energy market with the installation of 40GW of AC Power in the US, and 70GW of AC Power worldwide, but is also a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers, with a firm goal of electrifying roads across the United States.

The Arizona-based company participated in the CharIN Testival in Portland, where top e-mobility companies tested their EVs and trucks with Power Electronics' chargers.

Electrifying routes across the US

Power Electronics' EV chargers are helping to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. On average, each EV charged with Power Electronics' products avoids emitting 3.4 tons of CO2 per year, compared to a fossil fuel vehicle. This is equivalent to planting almost 1,100 trees per vehicle and represents a significant step towards mitigating the effects of climate change. In addition to reducing emissions, the EV chargers also improve air quality and reduce noise pollution in urban areas.

David Salvo, CEO of Power Electronics, highlighted how the company is growing in the US with the mobility range. "Our forecast for the next years is to continue growing the US team and to build new delegations to host the more than 300 people we already have among the country. Furthermore, we will build a new factory near our HQ during in the next years where we will increase our production capacity. We are committed to continuing our work in the e-mobility sector and develop new and improved EV charger solutions".

As Salvo focus, the company is multiplying their muscle in the US and their forecast is to continue advancing through the energy transition in the country and to raise their installed capacity and the presence in the mobility projects.

