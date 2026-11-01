Power Grid Corporation Of India Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID.NS) reported a rise in consolidated profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher income during the period.

The state-owned power transmission company posted a consolidated net profit of INR 3,866.16 crore for the quarter, compared with INR 3,566.08 crore in the corresponding period last year, representing an increase of about 8.4%. Earnings per share for the quarter rose to INR 4.06 from INR 3.28 a year earlier, reflecting the improvement in profitability.

Total income for the quarter increased to INR 12,055.11 crore, from INR 11,670.24 crore in the year-ago period, driven by the company's transmission business and ongoing network expansion initiatives.

Power Grid's shares on the National Stock Exchange of India closed at INR 265.00 on October 30, up INR 5.00, or 1.92%.

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