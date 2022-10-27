Power Home Remodeling Opens New Office Doors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The nation's leading exterior home remodeler continues market expansion amid home remodeling boom, opens its state-of-the-art 18th U.S. location

CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Home Remodeling (Power), the nation's largest full-service exterior home remodeler and award-winning top workplace, today announced it has opened new office space in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company has signed a 26,100 square foot lease in Pittsburgh International Business Park, marking Power's second footprint in the state, aside from its greater Philadelphia-based headquarters.

The new office space will bring over 100 job opportunities to the area in the next year alone, and aligns with Power's people-first company culture that's been meticulously crafted through shared, in-person experiences and a relentless dedication to improvement.

Energy-saving product offerings within this region will begin with windows and doors, with additional products, like roofing and attic insulation, being added in due time. Kelvin Nosagie, Vice President of Customer Development, Eric O'Neill, Vice President of Sales, and Michael Motter, Director of Project Services, will lead the office. Power is currently hiring for customer development, sales professionals and installation crews in this region.

"In recent years, we've seen more companies commit to remote work, however, developing and designing one-of-a-kind physical office spaces is still very much at the forefront of our priority list," says Adam Kaliner, Co-Founder at Power Home Home Remodeling. "We strongly believe in providing a space for people to become their best selves, feel inspired and excel both professionally and personally. Many of our current employees grew up in the Pittsburgh area, so entering this market feels natural to us. Our people are excited to jump into the community, build awareness that we're here, and are ready to support homeowners in need of remodeling services."

For the architecture and design of the space, Power's internal Real Estate Development and Design team partnered with CallisonRTKL , a global architecture, planning and design firm. The team conducted in-depth studies of employee roles within the company, and worked to incorporate their findings into an intentional space layout that aligns with the way in which Power employees interact and influence a positive, efficient work environment.

It is important to create areas that influence social connectivity between all employees regardless of their department. The large reception area opens directly into the lively cafe lounge and game area. This is where employees can gather and collaborate, helping to foster Power's integrative culture.

The design team worked closely with Corporate Interiors , workplace solutions provider and distributor; and Steelcase , furniture manufacturer, to deliver creative furniture solutions that support Power's workflow.

To develop the look and feel for each location, inspiration was drawn from the city of Pittsburgh itself. As each new office is influenced by its surrounding location, the space is grounded by foundational concepts of modern, industrial and natural elements. Materials like steel and metals represent the city's historical steel Foundry. Meeting rooms are designed to address both formal and informal needs, with plenty of collaborative space mixed in with intimate seating areas. Walls are lined with branded graphics and an oversized mural, a nod to pop culture and local Pittsburgh icons, all designed by Power's Brand team. The office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for employees to maximize efficiency while in the space, and is fully connected and integrated into the business' proprietary operating system, made possible by Power's in-house Business Technology team.

Within the total footprint, 7,100 square feet will be used for warehouse space, which will also house Power's proprietary internal construction training program. The program will help to address the trade skills gap and create more career opportunities by training employees to become installers — both improving services for customers and helping to fill often vacated construction roles with skilled talent.

Power operates in over 23 markets with continued plans to expand its national presence to serve homeowners and create job opportunities by opening one to two new offices each year.

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers' homes to employees' lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 3,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $825 million in revenue in 2021. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

