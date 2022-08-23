Power Integrations Delivers AEC-Qualified Buck Switcher IC with 850 mA Output for Low-Part-Count Automotive PSUs

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced a high-current member of its LinkSwitch™-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family which provides up to 850 mA of output current without the need for metal heatsinking. The highly integrated ICs support a wide input voltage of 30 to 550 VDC, enabling the devices to start up and operate below the required Safety Extra Low Voltage (SELV) threshold in functional safety EV applications.

Edward Ong, senior product marketing manager at Power Integrations, said: "As electronics in electric vehicles grow more sophisticated, automotive customers need higher supply currents to drive them. The 850-mA rating for this new IC represents an increase of 230 percent in available output current compared with other members of the LinkSwitch-TN2Q family. LinkSwitch-TN2Q ICs reduce part-count by including control, driver, protection circuitry and a 750 V power MOSFET in an SMD package.”

LinkSwitch-TN2Q ICs are AEC-Q100 qualified and support buck, buck-boost and non-isolated flyback converter topologies. Each device incorporates a 750 V power MOSFET, oscillator, on/off control, a high-voltage switched current source for self-biasing, frequency jittering, fast (cycle-by-cycle) current sensing and current limit, hysteretic thermal shutdown, and output over-voltage protection circuitry in a monolithic IC.

LinkSwitch-TN2Q ICs consume very little current in standby, resulting in power supply designs that easily meet less than 50 mW no-load at 400 VDC input. Comprehensive protection features enable safe and reliable power supplies, including protection against input and output overvoltage, device over-temperature, lost regulation, and power supply output overload or short-circuit faults.

Availability & Resources

A reference design kit, RDK-707Q, is available for designers wishing to evaluate the LinkSwitch-TN2Q IC family. Devices are priced starting at $1.33 for LNK3209GQ-TL in 10,000-unit quantities. For further information contact a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors: Digi-Key, Farnell, Mouser and RS Components.

About Power Integrations

