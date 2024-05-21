Power Integrations Launches Single-Board Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers for 1.2 kV to 2.3 kV "New Dual” IGBT Modules

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in gate driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced the launch of the SCALE-iFlex™ XLT family of dual-channel plug-and-play gate drivers for operation of single LV100 (Mitsubishi), XHP™ 2 (Infineon), HPnC (Fuji Electric) and equivalent semiconductor modules up to 2300 V blocking voltage for wind, energy storage and solar renewable energy installations. This single-board driver enables active thermal management of inverter modules for improved system utilization and reduces the bill-of-material count for increased reliability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521213449/en/

Power Integrations launches SCALE-iFlex XLT single-board plug-and-play gate drivers for 1.2 kV to 2.3 kV "New Dual” IGBT modules. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thorsten Schmidt, product marketing manager at Power Integrations, commented: "It’s a real challenge to build a single-board gate driver for these ‘new dual’ style IGBT modules. Our compact new SCALE-iFlex XLT gate drivers fit inside the outline of the module, allowing the drivers to be mounted on the module, which gives converter system designers a high degree of mechanical design freedom.”

SCALE-iFlex XLT dual-channel gate drivers feature Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) data reporting – an isolated temperature measurement of the power module – which allows accurate thermal management of converter systems. This enables system designers to optimize thermal design and obtain a 25 to 30 percent converter power increase from the same hardware. The isolated NTC readout also reduces hardware complexity, eliminating multiple cables, connectors and additional isolation barrier crossing circuits.

The new gate drivers employ Power Integrations’ SCALE-2 chip set which minimizes component count, enhancing reliability. The gate driver board also protects the power switches in the event of a short-circuit.

Availability

SCALE-iFlex XLT plug-and-play gate drivers are available for sampling now. Please contact your local sales representative for pricing.

For more information, please visit www.power.com/scale-iflex-xlt.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE-iFlex, SCALE and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. XHP 2 is a trademark of Infineon Technologies AG. All other trademarks and names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521213449/en/