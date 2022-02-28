|
28.02.2022 23:31:00
Power Integrations Management to Participate in Virtual Investor Conference
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan and Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s CEO and CFO, will participate in an online fireside chat at the Susquehanna Technology Conference on March 4 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005030/en/
