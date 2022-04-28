Power Integrations Reports First-Quarter Financial Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net revenues for the first quarter were $182.1 million, up five percent compared to the prior quarter and up five percent from the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the first quarter was $46.2 million or $0.77 per diluted share compared to $0.66 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.65 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operations for the first quarter was $74.6 million.

In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $55.8 million or $0.93 per diluted share compared with $0.83 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.76 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results is included with the tables accompanying this press release.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: "We continued our momentum with another quarter of record revenues, strong earnings growth and healthy cash flow. Our innovative products and strong delivery performance are driving broad-based market-share gains, while dollar content continues to expand in areas like appliances and mobile-device chargers. We are seeing strong uptake of our highly integrated GaN products and our BridgeSwitch™ motor-drive ICs, and we have a robust pipeline of new products leveraging leading-edge technologies such as FluxLink™ isolation technology and proprietary PowiGaN™ transistors.”

Additional Highlights

Power Integrations repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock during the first quarter for $134.7 million. Approximately $83 million remained on the company’s repurchase authorization at quarter-end, of which $75 million has been used in April for the repurchase of an additional 0.9 million shares. The company’s board of directors has subsequently allocated an additional $75 million for share repurchases.

The company paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on March 31, 2022. A dividend of $0.18 per share is to be paid on June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

Financial Outlook

The company issued the following forecast for the second quarter of 2022:

Revenues are expected to be $190 million plus or minus $5 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 55.5 percent and 56 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 56 percent and 56.5 percent. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins is approximately equally attributable to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $52.5 million and $53.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $43.5 million and $44.5 million. Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $8.9 million of stock-based compensation and $0.1 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Conference Call Today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Power Integrations management will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/iobnvsok. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor section of the company's website, http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the company's consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company’s compensation mix and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company’s GAAP results for the foreseeable future but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations’ industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above statements regarding the company’s forecast for its second-quarter financial performance are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for the company’s products, its ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including such factors as inflation, armed conflicts and trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company’s products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company's integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company's products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company’s revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption "Risk Factors” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2022. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Power Integrations, FluxLink, PowiGaN, BridgeSwitch and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 NET REVENUES $ 182,149 $ 172,654 $ 173,737 COST OF REVENUES 81,474 79,478 89,326 GROSS PROFIT 100,675 93,176 84,411 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 23,678 22,028 20,027 Sales and marketing 16,155 15,590 13,907 General and administrative 9,614 11,073 10,075 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 181 181 216 Total operating expenses 49,628 48,872 44,225 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 51,047 44,304 40,186 OTHER INCOME 554 101 597 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 51,601 44,405 40,783 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,353 3,705 985 NET INCOME $ 46,248 $ 40,700 $ 39,798 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 59,238 60,259 60,184 Diluted 60,107 61,381 61,451 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues $ 320 $ 424 $ 631 Research and development 3,055 3,522 2,391 Sales and marketing 1,948 2,090 1,614 General and administrative 3,690 4,248 3,844 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,013 $ 10,284 $ 8,480 Cost of revenues includes: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 482 $ 552 $ 754 Three Months Ended REVENUE MIX BY END MARKET March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Communications 26% 23% 38% Computer 10% 10% 8% Consumer 35% 35% 29% Industrial 29% 32% 25%

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT GAAP gross profit $ 100,675 $ 93,176 $ 84,411 GAAP gross margin 55.3 % 54.0 % 48.6 % Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 320 424 631 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 482 552 754 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 101,477 $ 94,152 $ 85,796 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.7 % 54.5 % 49.4 % Three Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 GAAP operating expenses $ 49,628 $ 48,872 $ 44,225 Less: stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses Research and development 3,055 3,522 2,391 Sales and marketing 1,948 2,090 1,614 General and administrative 3,690 4,248 3,844 Total 8,693 9,860 7,849 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 181 181 216 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 40,754 $ 38,831 $ 36,160 Three Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 GAAP income from operations $ 51,047 $ 44,304 $ 40,186 GAAP operating margin 28.0 % 25.7 % 23.1 % Add: total stock-based compensation 9,013 10,284 8,480 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 663 733 970 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 60,723 $ 55,321 $ 49,636 Non-GAAP operating margin 33.3 % 32.0 % 28.6 % Three Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 5,353 $ 3,705 $ 985 GAAP effective tax rate 10.4 % 8.3 % 2.4 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (122 ) (800 ) (2,578 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 5,475 $ 4,505 $ 3,563 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 8.9 % 8.1 % 7.1 % Three Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 GAAP net income $ 46,248 $ 40,700 $ 39,798 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation 9,013 10,284 8,480 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 663 733 970 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (122 ) (800 ) (2,578 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 55,802 $ 50,917 $ 46,670 Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 60,107 61,381 61,451 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.93 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.77 $ 0.66 $ 0.65

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,624 $ 158,117 Short-term marketable securities 273,419 372,235 Accounts receivable, net 30,658 41,393 Inventories 103,115 99,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,685 15,804 Total current assets 592,501 686,815 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 180,073 179,824 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 8,288 9,012 GOODWILL 91,849 91,849 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 17,371 16,433 OTHER ASSETS 29,113 30,554 Total assets $ 919,195 $ 1,014,487 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 36,175 $ 43,721 Accrued payroll and related expenses 13,459 15,492 Taxes payable 5,601 1,210 Other accrued liabilities 13,999 11,898 Total current liabilities 69,234 72,321 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Income taxes payable 15,384 15,280 Other liabilities 14,004 14,854 Total liabilities 98,622 102,455 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 28 Additional paid-in capital 39,684 162,301 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,169 ) (3,737 ) Retained earnings 789,032 753,440 Total stockholders' equity 820,573 912,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 919,195 $ 1,014,487

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 46,248 $ 40,700 $ 39,798 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 8,408 8,054 7,453 Amortization of intangible assets 724 795 1,032 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 75 905 17 Stock-based compensation expense 9,013 10,284 8,480 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 937 815 176 Deferred income taxes (936 ) (13,228 ) 1,445 Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable allowance for credit losses 75 1 (2 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,660 (2,522 ) (6,345 ) Inventories (3,849 ) (7,452 ) 12,369 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,552 9,299 (3,253 ) Accounts payable (1,709 ) (2,566 ) 3,281 Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities 3,399 2,078 (6,329 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,597 47,163 58,122 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (14,700 ) (16,967 ) (11,051 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,202 - 25 Purchases of marketable securities (15,121 ) (172,115 ) (21,971 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 108,817 84,421 63,466 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 80,198 (104,661 ) 30,469 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,057 - 3,652 Repurchase of common stock (134,689 ) (37,773 ) - Payments of dividends to stockholders (10,656 ) (9,047 ) (7,845 ) Net cash used in financing activities (142,288 ) (46,820 ) (4,193 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 12,507 (104,318 ) 84,398 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 158,117 262,435 258,874 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 170,624 $ 158,117 $ 343,272

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006064/en/