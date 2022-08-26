|
26.08.2022 13:34:00
Power Integrations to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on August 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. The event will be webcast via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.
